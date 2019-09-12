Old Town Scottsdale rezoning makes way for 3-story townhomes

A site map of where the planned Fleetwood 6 will go and where the City Council approved rezoning. (Photo courtesy of the City of Scottsdale)

A change in zoning is coming to a 0.28-acre lot in Old Town Scottsdale, making way for six, three-story townhome complexes called Fleetwood 6.

Scottsdale City Council approved on consent:

•The change in zoning from central business district, downtown overlay (C-2 DO) to downtown/downtown multiple use type 2, planned block development, downtown overlay (D/DMU-2, PBD DO) for the site at 6900 and 6902 E. First St.

City staff say under the previous zoning, up to 35% of the first floor can be residential but the new standards allow for the entire first floor to be residential.

Two, single-story homes, which were converted to office, sit upon the site. The proposal would also allow for the six units to be developed on fee-title lots rather than condominiums. Plans call for two, one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units.

An artist’s rendering of the Fleetwood 6. (Photo courtesy of the City of Scottsdale)

There are no plans for an amenity area but rather large patios and balconies for each unit. Each unit will have a two-car garage but will not have any guest parking on site. Plans outline a building height of 42 feet, beneath the allowed 66 feet.

Surrounding buildings are single story and were built in the 1960s and 1970s. Recently, the area has seen greater development intensity and taller buildings in “a rather suburban area of downtown,” staff say in a report.

Across the street from the site to the south is a multi-family development with height, density and contemporary design similar to the proposed project. The Hotel Valley Ho is also located to the west of the site with a seven-story building standing at 65 feet.

Both the Planning Commission and the Development Review Board unanimously approved recommendation of the rezoning, finding the rezoning met the planned block development criteria.

News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738