Over $1.5M in scholarships now available for local students

The Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship portal is now accepting applications, making scholarship funding opportunities available to students across Arizona for the 2018-19 school year.
This year, ACF has announced a number of new scholarships to support Arizona foster children, law enforcement families, and community minded students, according to a press release.
Arizona’s largest private provider of scholarship funding, ACF provides access to more than 100 scholarship awards with a single online application. Completing one general application automatically matches applicants with every scholarship opportunity within the system for which they qualify.
High school seniors, current college students and graduate-level students attending schools anywhere in the United States can apply, the press release stated.
Scholarships are available for two-year and four-year colleges and universities as well as vocational and technical schools. Application deadlines for scholarships vary, ranging from early spring to the end of May. Students are encouraged to apply early to maximize their opportunities for the scholarship awards.
The awards available serve a diversity of students. Some scholarships are given based on merit or financial need, while others are awarded to students in a particular geographic region or with specific demographic characteristics.
Visit www.azfoundation.org/scholarships for the link to access scholarships.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.