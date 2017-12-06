Over the Edge event rappels 27 stories at Phoenix’s CityScape

The Over the Edge event for Special Olympics Arizona literally takes fundraising for athletes to new heights.
The annual benefit, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 9, brings together more than 200 brave individuals who rappel 27 stories at CityScape Phoenix. This year there’s an additional sixth rope, making it the largest Over the Edge event in the country, according to a press release.
The event features star-studded rappellers, including local television and radio personalities, sports team mascots and more. The event gives participants a sense of how courageous individuals with intellectual disabilities are as they constantly overcome fears and challenges each day, the release said.
“The growing support from our participants and volunteers each year plays a significant role to the astounding success of the event,” said Special Olympics Arizona CEO Tim Martin in a prepared statement. “This year we have seen the highest number of rappellers to date, allowing us to support more Arizona athletes than ever before.”
With a fundraising goal of $1,000 per participant, an individual can support two Special Olympics Arizona Athletes throughout 2018. With more than 200 bold rappellers, the event will raise funds for more than 380 local Arizona athletes, the release noted.
In addition to the rappelling, the organization will host a street festival on First Street in downtown Phoenix called, “Edgers Fest.” The festival will have activities such as a photo booth and live music that includes individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Sponsors CityScape Phoenix and RED Development host the event at its offices, where thrill-seeking individuals “experience Phoenix from new heights” while benefiting the Special Olympics Arizona, the release added. Other sponsors are: RED Development, Sanderson Ford, Law Enforcement Torch Run and Whiting-Turner.
“This event is one of the highlights of our year,” RED Development Vice President of Development Jeff Moloznik said. “The work that Special Olympics Arizona accomplishes is inspiring to not only us here at RED Development but also to the entire Valley. It is an honor to be part of this unique event every year.”
For more information on how to rappel “Over the Edge,” visit www.specialolympicsarizona.org. Information on CityScape Phoenix, a retailer directory and a parking map, visit www.cityscapephoenix.com. Ample and convenient underground parking is available for the day of the event and validated by most tenants.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.