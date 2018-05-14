Paiute Neighborhood Center bathrooms getting renovated to ADA standards

Updating the Paiute Neighborhood Center bathrooms to be compliant according to Americans with Disabilities Act standards was among items recently authorized by the Scottsdale City Council.
Council members adopted two resolutions authorizing the use of a fiscal year 2017-18 Capital Improvement Program future grants contingency budget appropriation transferring $135,000; and General Fund Contingency transfer of $5,400 to a new capital project for renovations to the center’s bathrooms with Community Development Block Grant funds, according to a city staff report.
Another resolution authorized a $19,910 contract with Dieterich Architectural Group for services associated with bathroom renovations at building 2 of the center at 6535 E. Osborn Road, the release noted.
The items were approved on consent at a May 1 Scottsdale City Council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Bathrooms for Building 2 of the center reportedly do not meet the 2010 ADA standards for accessible design and lacks adherence to the city’s recently adopted building code, the staff report said.
The city-owned facility has outdated lighting, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning fixtures, the report detailed about the site used by the Boys and Girls Club and the Hirsh Academy, both serving youths from low-to-moderate income families.
“The bathrooms will be renovated to include a new ADA compliant and Building Code compliant design, energy efficient light fixtures, low-flow plumbing fixtures and an energy efficient HVAC system,” the report stated.
This follows a Human Services Commission public meeting on Nov. 17, 2016, when staff presented a request for the $135,000 Community Development Block Grant Non-Public Service funds for the upcoming fiscal year plus the additional $5,400 of Capital Improvement Program General Fund Contingency transfer for administrative costs ineligible by the CDBG funds.
This January, there was a request for qualification for architectural services with two qualified proposals received on Feb. 8, and Dieterich Architectural Group was selected on March 5, leading up to the Council’s approval to proceed.
