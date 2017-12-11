‘Pan Door’ exhibition set to open January 2018 in Scottsdale

Royse Contemporary has announced the solo exhibition of mixed-media artist, Charmagne Coe, entitled Pan Door, featuring a vast selection of her surreal drawings and paintings that combine watercolor, ink and pastel.
The artworks are described as being fantastical, while being rooted in material and immaterial substance of daily life and history, according to a press release, noting the artist’s most recent work rawly pushes the limits of her skills and media.
Ms. Coe reveals that her work expresses the vulnerable human experience of opening doors in oneself, and thus discovering new facets that can be strange at first, revealing, and verdant, the press release stated.
“Coe’s unhindered style, luminous color palette, sinuous lines, and delicate forms lure the viewer in where they can further examine and reflect upon themselves,” curator Nicole Royse said in a prepared statement.
In weaving elements, characters, and environments together, Ms. Coe illustrates the tangible and intangible ways people connect to one another, society and their natural world. The driving forces of her work are love and egalitarianism. When viewing the works featured in Pan Door, it feels as if one is opening doors:
“Behind each one you may see the shifting of a paradigm, the rich dynamics within a relationship, accepted pain and/or the pursuit of joy,” Ms. Coe said in a prepared statement.
Ms. Coe received her Bachelors of Arts degree from Northern Arizona University in elementary education with a minor in fine arts. She has exhibited at the ASU Institute for Humanities Research, Arizona Opera, Center on Contemporary Art in Seattle, the Coconino Center for the Arts and most recently at Chartreuse Gallery. Her work has been included in numerous publications including Utne Reader, Luxe Interiors + Design, Creative Quarterly, and gate-fold album art design for ambient group, Pausal, the press release stated.
The opening reception will take place 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, coinciding with the weekly Thursday night Scottsdale ArtWalk in Old Town Scottsdale. The evening will feature an opportunity to meet the artist, light hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and live music.
Pan Door will be on view through Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Royse Contemporary is located in the Marshall Square complex at 7077 E. Main Street, Suite 6 in Scottsdale.
