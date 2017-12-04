Pancake breakfast assists Scottsdale Historical Museum repair

An old-fashioned pancake breakfast takes place from 8 to 10 a.m., Dec. 9, at Scottsdale’s Little Red School House Historical Museum.
The breakfast is hosted by the Scottsdale City Council, with members of the Scottsdale Firefighters Association providing service, according to a press release. The suggested donation is $20 a person, with all proceeds benefiting the repair and restoration of the museum and its collection. Historic archives and memorabilia was damaged from a broken water heater after a serious flood in September.
The museum is operated by the non-profit Scottsdale Historical Society whose mission is to preserve and interpret the history and cultural heritage of Scottsdale and the Southwest, the release noted.
“The Scottsdale Historical Society and the museum play vital roles in our community,” said Councilman Guy Phillips in a prepared statement. “They not only preserve our past, they help us connect with it.”
Councilwoman Suzanne Klapp agrees.
“Understanding where we came from makes us better prepared to build our community’s future,” Councilwoman Klapp added. “The Scottsdale Historical Society and the museum are wonderful assets and they are worth investing in.”
To RSVP for the breakfast or to donate, visit ScottsdaleHistory.org.
