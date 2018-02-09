Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade & Festival planned Feb. 9

Scottsdale residents will once again celebrate the city’s rich Western heritage with the 65th annual Parada del Sol Parade and Trail’s End Festival planned this Saturday in downtown Scottsdale.
The parade takes place 10 a.m.-noon, while the Trail’s End Festival is open noon-4 p.m.
Residents might be surprised to find out that Scottsdale’s history includes 1920’s cattle drives down a rough and dusty Scottsdale Road from the DC Ranch to the stockyards,” said Wendy Springborn.
“Later in the 1950s as leaders realized that the desert, warm climate, and western spirit lifestyle was drawing artists, architects, and visitors to guest ranches, they decided to create events to highlight those themes. Two horse-related major events evolved, the Parada del Sol and the All Arabian Horse Show,” said Ms. Springborn.
“In 1953 the town’s first mayor, Malcolm White, declared the town’s moniker, ‘The West’s Most Western Town,’ and for 65 years the Parada committees have kept the events open to the public with no entrance fees.
This year Parada chairs are Ms. Springborn, Don Chiappetti, and Chris Lyman who have chosen to celebrate Parada’s 65-year-old history by selecting three co-grand marshals. The theme is “Scottsdale’s Past, Present & Future” and each grand marshal embodies those eras.
For the “Past” category, they chose Cactus League Hall of Fame 2018 Inductees with National Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry representing them in the parade. Other inductees include Frank Robinson, Major League Baseball’s first African-American manager and the only player to win the MVP award in both the American and National Leagues, and Bob Uecker, the Ford Frick Award winner for broadcasting excellence.
For the “Present” category, the Saguaro High School Football Team, the Sabercats, were selected. The team last year captured its fifth consecutive state title.
The Scottsdale Boys and Girls Club will represent the “Future”category.
This year’s parade marshals are KNIX personalities Tim Hattrick, Ben Campbell, Brooke Hoover, Barrel Boy and Double L.
During the afternoon Trail’s End Festival prepare to rock down near the Silverado Stage with the famous western dance band, the Herndon Brothers, and the Ryan Sims Band. On the Tombstone Stage, you’ll hear the Shallow Water Band and the Raun Alosi Band.
Other entertainers this year are Hispanic and Aztec dancers and many more groups participating in the multi-cultural event. The Arizona Indian Art Festival will be both Saturday and Sunday at the Civic Center.
Road closures will take place down Scottsdale Road and in Old Town areas from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday following the parade route, so plan ahead. For specific information, including the map of the downtown route and festival, visit www.ScottsdaleParade.com.
To learn more about the Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade and Trail’s End Festival, go to www.scottsdaleparade.com or call 602-320-1483.