Paradise Valley Unified announces district closure April 26

The Paradise Valley Unified School District has announced its closure on Thursday, April 26, due to an anticipated staff walkout.
“Due to the anticipated high numbers of staff who will be walking out and the diverse needs of our students, the Paradise Valley Unified School District will be closed on Thursday, April 26th,” a prepared statement through the communications office states.
“While no information has been given as to the length of the walkout, if school is closed for more than one day, parents can expect to receive daily communications from the district with updates.”
All official district communications, including an FAQ will be shared at www.pvschools.net/walkouts, the press release stated.
PVSchools has 30 elementary schools, seven middle schools for 7th and 8th grades, and five high schools for grades 9-12 grade, two alternative schools and one comprehensive online school. It serves about 31,000 students, according to the district website.
