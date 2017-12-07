Paradise Valley Unified taps into Scottsdale telecommunications network

The Scottsdale City Council has allowed Paradise Valley Unified School District to construct, operate, maintain and repair a telecommunications network in the city’s rights-of-way.
City council rendered its decision on the license agreement as part of the consent agenda at the Tuesday, Nov. 28 regular city council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
PVUSD is looking to design and construct a fiber network that will connect all schools in the district to each other and the internet as a result of increases in technology integration and bandwidth use, according to a city council report.
This deal is for five years with three additional five-year extensions if both sides agree to extend and pay license fees. Furthermore, the district will pay the city for all planning and development fees, inspection fees and any other fees necessary for the installation, operation, maintenance and repair of its network, according to a council report.
PVUSD’s use of a fiber network is anticipated to increase magnitude in capacity over the district’s current 10-year-old microwave network, a city council report said. The district’s integration of technology and network resources include learning and teaching, operational efficiencies and security.
The district is also looking to enter into similar agreements with the city of Phoenix, Arizona Public Service and the Central Arizona Project.
