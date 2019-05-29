Patient Alternative Relief Center expands space for medical marijuana

Scottsdale City Council (File photo)

The Patient Alternative Relief Center fulfilled requirements for an amended conditional use permit to expand its medical marijuana operations in Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale City Council approved on consent, May 14, a resolution amending an existing Conditional Use Permit to expand an existing medical marijuana use from the current floor area of approximately 1,500 square feet to about 15,000 square feet at 7655 E. Evans Road.

With plans to grow from suites one through 10, occupying two buildings, the additional space allows for “product infusion and cultivation” on a site with Industrial Park District zoning, which permits various light industrial and office uses, allowing the medical marijuana use with the recently approved permit, according to a city staff report.

Currently, the applicant’s establishment occupies one of 10 suites on the site and has been using the suite for cultivation and product infusion.

The request made by owner Hot Properties LLC would expand operations to all 10 suites in two buildings, though all but two of the suites would be utilized for product infusion and/or cultivation at a future date as demand warrants. No dispensary is proposed as part of the operation plan.

The property, identified as part of Thunderbird Industrial Airpark No. 4 commercial subdivision, is located 300 feet east of the Scottsdale Airport, the staff report noted.

There are neither protected uses within 500 feet of the site nor is there an existing medical marijuana facility within 1,320 feet of the site as noted in the previous CUP criteria.

Requests made for approval to gain the original conditional use permit included ensuring that marijuana plans would not be “materially detrimental” to the public’s health, safety or welfare; cause damage or nuisance from noise, smoke, odor, dust, vibration or illumination.

Also, all operations associated with the use will be conducted within the building and have an odor remediation system to “mitigate the potential for odors emanating from the facility,” according to the report.

Since the proposed facility is not open to the general public, vehicular and foot traffic is limited to employees, security, and/or dispensary operators, the report said of the secured warehouse facility operating from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily with no time restrictions for cultivation activities.

