Paving work set to begin along 5th Avenue

Construction work is set to begin Thursday, Aug. 9, on 5th Avenue between Scottsdale and Indian School roads.

“The asphalt on 5th Ave has reached the end of its service life and must be replaced,” according to a release.

Construction work will occur in several phases between Aug. 9-10, when crews will deal with utilities, and Sept. 16.

Each phase will take about a week to complete.

During this time, segments of roadway will be closed to all vehicle traffic, and parking restrictions will be in place, the release stated.

Pedestrian traffic will not be affected by construction.

Each paving phase will begin on Monday mornings, and traffic restrictions will be removed Saturday mornings.

The project hotline can be reached at 480-281-1506.