PD: Driver hits pedestrians in grocery store parking lot

An elderly female driver injured two men in front of a Safeway grocery store in Scottsdale on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 27, after driving up onto the store sidewalk, police officials say.
Just before 3:30 p.m., Scottsdale police officers responded to a reported traffic collision at Safeway, 10773 N. Scottsdale Road.
Police officials say that so far in their investigation, it is known that a midsize SUV occupied by a 70-year-old female driver and an elderly female passenger, was driving in the parking lot to the front of the store.
At some point the SUV left the normal traffic pattern and drove up on the sidewalk to the front of the store. The vehicle continued across the sidewalk towards the building, striking two male subjects prior to coming to a stop just short of the store, police officials say.
Both male victims were transported to area hospitals, and one is in serious condition, police said. The female passenger in the SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to an area hospital.
The uninjured driver remained on scene and fully cooperated with investigators. The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation, but at this time impairment does not appear to be a factor, police said.
