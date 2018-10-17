Peterman performs free recital at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church

Dr. Jeremy Peterman, organist at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, Scottsdale, will present a free recital titled “From Other Places.”

The recital is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at the church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, according to a press release.

Dr. Peterman will perform on the church’s 92-rank, 5,062-pipe Berghaus organ, to which chimes, harp and bird warbler stops were recently added, the release said.

The recital will feature tunes from works not composed originally for organ, such as Porgy and Bess, Phantom of the Opera, The Nutcracker, and Star Wars, revealing the full orchestral palette of the organ, detailed the release.

“The recital is a special ‘thank you’ to the many folks who donated toward the recent organ expansion and who love hearing our Berghaus Organ,” Dr. Peterman said in a prepared statement.

Known in the Phoenix area as a pianist for the Arizona Opera Company and the Phoenix Symphony, Dr. Peterman has played for Arizona Opera productions of Rigoletto, The Mikado, Pirates of Penzance, Carmen, Aida, Madama Butterfly, Orfeo ed Euridice, Faust, I Pagliacci and Cavalleria Rusticana.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in French and piano performance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; a master’s degree from Arizona State University and his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in collaborative piano from ASU, the release noted.

