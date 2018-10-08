Phoenix City Council turns down La Maison redevelopment pursuit

Phoenix City Council has turned down a proposal from DMB Circle Road Partners who sought to develop a multiuse structure — featuring retail offerings, a boutique hotel and luxury condominiums — stretching more than 100 feet into the air on the Phoenix side of north Scottsdale Road.

About 400 feet north of north Kierland Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, DMB Circle Road Partners sought to build a singular building with multiple uses: ground-floor retail, a boutique hotel and luxury condominiums.

The site is known today as La Maison Interiors, 15450 N. Scottsdale Road.

Since La Maison is on the west side of Scottsdale Road, Phoenix City Council had jurisdiction over the development case. But the proposal seeking to rezone the 1.93-acre parcel was met with critical community consternation ultimately leading to a 5-3 defeat at Phoenix City Hall, 200 W. Washington St., Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Nearby residents — those who formed the Kierland Community Alliance in dispute of the project — contend the proposal was too dense, too tall and would have set a new development precedent, they say, taking away from the hometown charm of already established luxury towers and multifamily settings.

However, proponents of the project say nearby buildings have already set a precedent with structures today climbing more than 100 feet into the air of Kierland airspace.

Following resident outcry, the Village Committee — an advisory board to the Phoenix Planning Commission, which provides recommendations to Phoenix City Council — voted 9-5 to forward approval of the project with stipulations attached. That vote occurred in August but ultimately Phoenix City Council denied the rezoning request that would have made way for the new high-rise development.

In a prepared statement, Kierland Community Alliance Chairman Wayne Mailloux lauded the decision by Phoenix City Council.

“Today, the KCA won a major victory at City Hall for Kierland residents and for responsible development,” he said in a press release.

“The denial of the DMB zoning case is a win for the city, the residents and their associations and an opportunity to set sensible guidelines for responsible development of the Kierland community as a whole, and to preserve its character and livability by preventing irresponsible, uncoordinated development from ruining this community.”

During development deliberations DMB officials offered concessions to the neighboring community, according to Independent archives.

“In an effort to be a responsible neighbor, we offered up two options for compromise,” said Arizona Strategies Principal Karen Taylor earlier this summer in an interview with the Independent. She serves as a consultant to DMB Circle Road Partners.

“We delayed our project for six months to open up view corridors. The city as you know, is not in the job of protecting the views or the view corridors — we want to receive permissions to build this multiuse development. People are moving to Kierland because of the environment that Kierland provides — that is what is making Kierland successful.”

