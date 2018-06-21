Phoenix, Scottsdale partnership helps fuel mass-transit

The cities of Scottsdale and Phoenix are continuing their intergovernmental agreement for fixed route transit service, with a cost increase of about $13,600, in the upcoming fiscal year.

On June 12, Scottsdale City Council adopted a resolution authorizing an IGA with Phoenix for provision of fixed route transit service to increase the cost from $1,901,260 in fiscal year 2017-18 to $1,914,850 in fiscal year 2018-19.

This is the sixth amendment to a five-year agreement and covers the operating cost for fixed route services from July 1 to June 30, 2019 on routes including:

Route 29: Thomas Road

Route 41: Indian School Road

Route 50: Camelback Road

Route 80: Shea Boulevard

Route 154: Greenway Road

Route 170: Bell Road

The Transportation Commission reviewed and endorsed these service changes, a city staff report states.

The increased cost of $13,590 is a net effect of mileage increase on route 41 to account for missed miles in a scheduling system; increase in miles for route 170 due to a minor route adjustment; slight reduction in operating cost per mile; and increase in estimated fare revenue.

This IGA will be amended after October 2018 transit changes are finalized, the staff report states.

