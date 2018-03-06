Photos: D-backs kickoff Spring Training at Salt River Fields

The Arizona Diamondbacks ignited their Spring Training season with a game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, March 2, at Salt River Fields.
The D-backs lost the game 6-15.
Salt River Fields, 7555 N. Pima Road, is operated by Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community. The spring home for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, the facility is one of the most popular venues in the Cactus League.
Fifteen Major League Baseball teams participate in Spring Training across the Valley at 10 stadiums through the month of March.
Salt River Fields stadium opened just east of the city of Scottsdale in 2011. Some stadium facts are:
- Salt River Fields is the first LEED Gold-certified sports venue of its kind in the United States.
- A uniquely designed roof that mimics the traditional Native American ramada.
- Children can run the bases after the game every Sunday
- Guests are permitted to seek autographs from players along the railing between sections 101-104 and 120-123 up to 40 minutes prior to game time, or until the end of batting practice, whichever comes first.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.