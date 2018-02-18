Pianist Andrew O’Brien performs with Scottsdale Concert Band

Pianist Andrew O’Brien will return to the stage with the Scottsdale Concert Band for a free concert 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 4, titled “Heroes and Legends,” at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave., Scottsdale.
Mr. O’Brien will perform Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor, and the program will include Grieg’s “March of the Trolls;” “Vesuvius” for Concert Band by Frank Ticheli; Leonard Bernstein’s Overture to “Candide” and Sousa’s “Transit of Venus.”
Mr. O’Brien received his doctoral degree in piano performance from Arizona State University. He has performed at Boston College, Dartmouth College and the University of New Hampshire and in Italy under the auspices of the Rockefeller Foundation.
He currently is an adjunct faculty instructor in piano and music theory at Scottsdale Community College and also teaches privately in the Phoenix area.
The Piano Concerto in A minor is among Grieg’s earliest important works, written when he was 24 years old, in 1868 in Søllerød, Denmark. It was the only concerto Grieg completed, and it is one of his most popular works.
The Scottsdale Concert Band, a 75-member community ensemble, directed by Michele Kalo, is sponsored by Scottsdale Community College and performs four concerts per year.
The band is the recipient of the Sudler Silver Scroll, presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation, one of the most prestigious awards available to a community concert band.
For more information about the band and to hear recordings from previous concerts, go to www.scottsdaleconcertband.org, or call Michele Kalo, 602-327-3168.
