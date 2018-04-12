Pilot program seeks to increase Make-A-Wish opportunities

Make-A-Wish Arizona and Phoenix-based non-profit organization, District Medical Group, have announced a unique referral process pilot program to increase life-changing wish opportunities for eligible children.
Scottsdale-based Make-A-Wish Arizona is the local chapter of the international wish granting organization, and District Medical Group is comprised of more than 650 providers across medical specialties, according to a press release.
Known as “Medical Champions” the program was created by DMG using their electronic medical records system to better identify and track children with critical illnesses who would qualify for a wish experience.
Ensuring patient privacy, the team contacts the parents of its patients and assists them through the referral process so their child might benefit from a wish experience, the press release stated.
With more than 16 staff members on board for the pilot, DMG has referred more than 22 wish kids since June 2017. Before the program, the team had referred 40 kids total over three years, the press release stated.
“We believe healthcare is more than administering clinical care; it is helping patients attain the life experiences they wish for by using the resources we have available,” Troy Nelson, MD, DMG Medical Director at CRS, said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Make-A-Wish Arizona and expand the use of our EMR to help young patients start the wish process.”
This innovative approach to referring new children for wishes has built a stronger relationship with medical professionals for Make-A-Wish Arizona, the press release stated. The chapter is excited to see if the program can be templated for other physician offices, hospitals and clinics.
“Medical professionals are an important referral source for our wish kids because they understand the value a wish can have on a patient’s medical journey,” Jennifer Fleming, Intake and Medical Outreach Manager, said in a prepared statement.
“With this new system in place, DMG medical professionals can reach out to Make-A-Wish when their patients are most in need of the happiness and strength a wish can create.”
For wish mom Maria Beteta, the wish experience created for her son, Marcos, went above and beyond what she ever considered possible. Marcos, 14, lives with critical idiopathic epilepsy. His wish was to “meet” his favorite Disney characters.
“Marcos’ wish was a great, unique experience not only for Marcos, but for my entire family,” said Ms. Beteta in a prepared statement.
“To see my children so excited, so surprised by many things. My greatest happiness was looking at my son, Marcos, so surprised. His eyes shined with such emotion. He loved all the services that they gave my family. We all did not want the day to end.”
