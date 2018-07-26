Pima Dynamite Trailhead master plan gains Scottsdale City Hall approval

Criteria has been met for a Municipal Use Master Site Plan meant to devise an access trailhead area for the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

Scottsdale City Council has approved a resolution for the trailhead access project on a 6.3-acre site at the northeast corner of North Pima Road and East Dynamite Boulevard, which entails an environmentally sensitive land zoning distinction, according to a staff report.

A determined site plan for the trailhead access as part of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve allows the Pima Dynamite trail access to serve as an entry point to the Preserve while maintaining open space, equestrian uses, and preserving natural desert features, a city staff report states.

Years of planning as an amenity, the trailhead will serve as a major access to the northern mountains and upper Sonoran Desert of preserve lands, city officials speculate.

Entrances to the property on North Pima Road and East Dynamite Boulevard are affected by surrounding land uses including:

Undisturbed city-owned preserve lands to the north;

City-owned preserve lands and the Troon Community to the east;

Undeveloped private property and the Merit Crossing subdivisions to the south; and

Undeveloped private property, a religious institution and a future commercial center with a gas station to the east.

The anticipated site is planned to have adequate parking facilities, 20 equestrian stalls, restroom improvements, shade an educational/interpretive ramada and connection to the northern area trail network, the report states.

