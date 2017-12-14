Pinnacle Aviation adds two new Challenger 350S to Scottsdale fleet

Pinnacle Aviation recently announced an addition of two brand new 2017 Bombardier Challenger 350s to its Scottsdale-based charter fleet.
Pinnacle Aviation now has three super-mid cabin jets available for charter in Scottsdale includ-ing the two Challenger 350s along with a modern Gulfstream G200, according to a press release.
“By adding the two new Challenger 350s to our line up, we are able to meet our clients’ demands for super-mid cabin jets in Scottsdale,” said Pinnacle Aviation President Curt Pavlicek in a prepared statement. “Everything we do revolves around providing excellent client service.”
The Challenger 350 interior cabin is 28.6-feet long, 7.2-feet wide, with a flat floor and 6.1-foot head clearance, providing ample seating for up to nine passengers, the release described.
Features include a three-place divan, forward spacious galley, full entertainment system with Airshow, domestic air-to-ground communication with mobile text and talk, both domestic and international Wi-Fi, the release detailed.
The super-mid cabin jets have a normal cruise speed of 528 miles-per-hour and a maximum operating range of 3,700 statute miles. The travel time from Scottsdale to New York is approximately four hours.
