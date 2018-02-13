Pinnacle Concert Series mega hits includes tribute band

Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale presents its Pinnacle Concert Series, with March mega hits including a tribute band and a symphony chorus.
• ABBAFAB tribute band performs 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 16, bringing the ABBA songbook to belt out mega hits Waterloo, Fernando, Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia and more “feel good music” during a high-energy show in the church sanctuary.
Tickets: Reserved seating is available. Premium seating $50; standard seating $35; free for students with ID.
• The Phoenix Symphony Chorus of 140+ members led by Concert Master Dr. Thomas Bookhout performs 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 23. Tickets: Premium Seating $40; standard Seating $25; free for students with ID.
• Organist Pamela Ruiter-Feenstra performs 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 20. The internationally acclaimed performer, composer, pedagogue, and author of Bach and the Art of Improvisation, will debut her new CD, Ruiter-Feenstra on the Richards & Fowkes, recorded in 2017 on the Pinnacle Presbyterian organ.
Dr. Ruiter-Feenstra’s compositions range from Renaissance to jazz styles, and feature creative variations on beloved Psalms, hymns, and chorales that highlight the kaleidoscopic colors, communicative transparency, and human breathing quality of the Richards & Fowkes organ. This concert is co-sponsored by the Central Arizona Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. Tickets: Premium Seating $40; standard seating $25; free for students with ID.
More information and tickets are available at www.PinnacleConcerts.com or at the door.
