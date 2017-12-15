Piper Trust fuels Scottsdale Arts tech restructuring initiative

Scottsdale Arts has received a $410,000 grant from the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust to support a comprehensive website and technology restructure initiative.
This is the single-largest grant ever provided by a foundation to Scottsdale Arts for a technology project, according to a press release.
Scottsdale Arts will improve its customer service and engagement processes by designing a new website and upgrading technology to align with the organization’s current and future strategic initiatives, the release states.
The new website will provide more integration and continuity when navigating among the vast array of offerings from Scottsdale Arts’ divisions:
- Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts;
- Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA);
- Scottsdale Public Art; and
- Scottsdale Education & Outreach programs.
“We’re extremely grateful to Piper Trust for its generous support that will enable us to advance the technological future of Scottsdale Arts,” said Scottsdale Arts Interim President and CEO Mike Miller. “This initiative will enhance comprehensively the entire Scottsdale Arts experience while supporting online revenue generation, customer service and ongoing brand identification.”
