Plan for freeway ramp, lane closures on Oct. 19-20

Drivers who travel the Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in Scottsdale, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and the east Valley should prepare for lane and ramp closures on Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, while Arizona Department of Transportation crews complete fog seal work, according to a press release.

ADOT recommends that drivers plan for delays and allow plenty of extra travel time during the following restrictions:

About a 12-mile section of southbound Loop 101 will be closed between Shea Boulevard and the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Drivers should use Hayden Road as a detour route.



Northbound Loop 101 will be closed between the Loop 202 and Shea Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Drivers should use Scottsdale Road as a detour route.

Sections of the road will be reopened as work progresses throughout the day.

Also, ADOT is completing pavement preservation work on several highways throughout Maricopa County this fall and in spring 2020, the release said.

Go to: azdot.gov regarding other scheduled projects.

