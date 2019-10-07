Police: 1 dead after motorist runs red light in Scottsdale

The Scottsdale Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle collision on Oct. 6. (File photo)

A 22-year-old motorist has died due to a motor-vehicle collision in Scottsdale, police officials say.

At approximately 7:24 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, Scottsdale Police Department officers responded to a fatal collision at the intersection of Hayden and McDowell roads involving two vehicles.

An investigation revealed that a silver 2008 Toyota Scion entered the intersection traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, failing to stop for a red light, police say.

The Scion collided with another vehicle traveling southbound through the intersection on a green light. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, where Cameron Steck, 22, of Mesa, was pronounced deceased. Mr. Steck was the driver of the Scion, police say.

The other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this collision, police say.

No criminal charges are expected for other involved driver. Neither vehicle had any passengers.

