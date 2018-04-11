Police: Allison Feldman murder suspect arrested

The Scottsdale Police Department has arrested suspect Ian L. Mitcham, 42, for the February 2015 murder of Scottsdale resident Allison Feldman, officials say.
Department officials announced the arrest at a 4 p.m. April 10 press conference, and posted a press release to their website.
Mitcham’s arrest was in Phoenix at 9:57 a.m. April 10, police say, marking the culmination of a three year investigation into Ms. Feldman’s death.
Just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2015, Scottsdale police officers responded to 8526 E. Monterey Way in reference to a deceased female who had been found by her boyfriend inside the home, police say.
The female was identified as 31-year-old Allison Feldman, and her death was quickly determined to be a homicide, according to police.
Scottsdale police officials say investigators and crime scene specialists spent the next four days collecting forensic evidence from inside the home. The effort continued for three years, the press release stated.
Through the investigation detectives say they knew that Ms. Feldman was killed sometime between Feb. 17, 2015, and the early morning hours of Feb. 18, 2015.
“From the start, we have stated that this investigation is and has been driven by forensic science and evidence. A DNA profile was developed from evidence at the scene, but unfortunately no match was found in the current databases,” the police report states.
In late 2017 detectives began to work with the Arizona Governor’s Office, Arizona State Attorney General’s Office, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and the Department of Public Safety to expand that forensic search, according to the report.
The police department says their goal was to expand the parameters of the DNA search through the use of Familial DNA.
“We were at a point of impasse. We were out of leads and still had a very violent offender on the loose,” Scottsdale Police Department Assistant Chief Scott Popp said in a prepared statement.
Familial DNA searches, though not used up to this point in Arizona, have been used successfully in other states in recent years, police say.
The process widens the search parameters of the offender data base to identify people that may be close relatives of the person who committed the crime.
Using this process, detectives were able to develop a match, which ultimately led to Mitcham’s arrest, police say.
