Police arrest Scottsdale man for disorderly conduct with a firearm

At 12:45 a.m., Thursday, March 29, police arrested 40-year-old Scottsdale resident Todd Purdin for firing several gun shots into the air.
Just after 8 p.m. on the evening of Wednesday, March 28, Scottsdale Police Department patrol units responded to Courtyard at Desert Park, 18650 N. Thompson Peak Parkway, in reference the sound of gun shots, according to a police report.
On arrival, police say officers determined that several shots had been fired from the patio area of a single residence. The residence was contained, and communication efforts were initiated with Mr. Purdin, according to a police report.
After several hours of communication efforts Mr. Purdin eventually exited the home where he was detained by officers, a police report states. Subsequent investigation, police say, determined that Mr. Purdin, who was extremely intoxicated, had fired numerous rounds into the air from the patio area of his residence.
There were no injuries as a result of Mr. Purdin’s behavior. Police say he was arrested and held in custody on numerous charges to include endangerment, disorderly conduct and illegal discharge of a firearm.
