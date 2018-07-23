Police arrest suspect in string of convenience store robberies

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for a recent series of Scottsdale Circle K robberies.

Nicholas Shoemaker was arrested, without incident, about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, July 19, for multiple counts of armed robbery, according to police.

Prior to his arrest, police stated he committed one more Circle K robbery.

At 1:06 p.m. July 19, the suspect entered the Circle K at 6744 E. McDowell Road.

“Shoemaker didn’t present or simulate a weapon this time, but he did demand the clerk’s money. The clerk gave Shoemaker a known amount of money, and Shoemaker left without incident,” according to a release from the police.

Authorities stated the department received numerous tips which led investigators to identify the suspect after other Circle K stores were robbed last week.

“Investigators were able to compare video surveillance from the area of the incidents to Shoemaker and positively identify him,” the release stated. “We would like to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance in helping us to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

