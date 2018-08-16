Police ask for help locating Scottsdale burglary suspect

The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a commercial burglary suspect.

At 1:37 p.m. June 8, a male suspect broke into the Scottsdale Mail Services business located at 1418 N. Scottsdale Road, according to police officials.

The suspect first attempted to make entry through the rear door of the business by firing three handgun rounds into the deadbolt, but was unsuccessful, police say. The suspect eventually made entry through the front door of the business by other means.

The male burglar stole a guitar, an amplifier, a key making machine and a computer tablet, according to police.

He then started a fire inside of the business prior to fleeing the area on foot. The fire was extinguished prior to any significant damage to the victim property or other businesses.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male, black hair with dreadlocks, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, medium build.

He was last seen wearing a gray LA Dodgers baseball cap, black leather jacket, blue jeans, gloves and possibly possessing a 9mm handgun.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.

