Police: former MLB player arrested for DUI, indecent exposure

Two men were arrested for indecent exposure at Saturday night’s Phoenix Rising FC soccer game on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
On Saturday, March 24, at approximately 9:21 p.m., police officers from the Salt River Police Department responded to 751 N. McClintock Drive, the Phoenix Rising soccer club stadium within the SRPMIC.
The police department was responding in referencing to the reporting of an indecent exposure incident, according to a press release.
Salt River police officers working the event responded and located the described subjects that had exposed themselves to two adult victims and two juvenile victims in the parking lot, the police report stated.
The subjects, one of whom is former Major League Baseball player Albert Belle, were contacted within the described suspect vehicle located in the event’s exiting traffic.
Upon completion of the on-scene investigation, based upon probable cause, both Mr. Belle and another adult subject were arrested and booked into Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail.
Mr. Belle’s charges include three counts of Indecent Exposure and Driving while Under the Influence, the press release stated.
This case is being submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. This is currently an on-going investigation and no more information is available at this time.
