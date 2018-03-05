Police: Human trafficking suspect shot, killed in Scottsdale

Mar 5th, 2018 Comments:

A 48-year-old man convicted of human trafficking was shot and killed by a Homeland Security special agent in Scottsdale on Friday, March 2, police officials say.

At 9:30 a.m., special agents from Homeland Security Investigations attempted to apprehend a known male suspect, 48-year-old Erik Dunham, in the parking lot of 9990 N. 90th St., according to a Scottsdale Police Department report.

(file photo)

Dunham was standing outside of his vehicle in the parking lot. As the special agents approached, Dunham pulled out a handgun, police say. One agent fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

Dunham died at the scene and no other injuries were reported. He was recently convicted of human trafficking, and failed to appear for sentencing, police said.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office petitioned a judge and obtained a warrant for Dunham’s arrest.

Homeland Security were attempting to serve an active felony arrest warrant for Dunham when the incident occurred, according to police officials.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details are available at this time, police say.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , , , ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie