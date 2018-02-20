Police ID suspect in fatal officer-involved shooting

Officials at the Scottsdale Police Department have identified the suspect who was fatally shot in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, Feb. 18.
The deceased suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Abel L. Martinez, police officials say.
Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, a Scottsdale police officer — who police say was working a security detail in an off-duty capacity at Scottsdale Fashion Square — responded at the advisement of loss prevention to a male subject acting erratic in one of the stores, according to a police report.
The officer made contact with the subject on the third level of the Brown Parking Garage, the police report states.
The subject was walking away, and was about 15 feet away when the officer used the “stop police” command to which the subject turned toward the officer holding a hand gun, police say.
Police say as the subject turned, he raised his weapon toward the officer to which the officer responded by drawing his weapon and firing on the subject, ultimately killing him.
Responding officers and fire personnel attempted life-saving efforts but ultimately pronounced the subject dead, according to a police report.
Police say the subject has a criminal history dating back to the 1980s with arrests and convictions that include drug offenses, theft and arrest. He had a current arrest warrant for drug offenses and was a prohibited possessor.
Police say the subject had several shoplifted items in his possession as well as a loaded semi-automatic handgun.
The police officer involved in the shooting is a 12 year veteran of the Scottsdale Police Department and is on paid administrative leave as is procedure in all officer-involved shooting investigations, Officer Kevin Watts said in a Feb. 19 press release.
Scottsdale Fashion Square is at 7014 E. Camelback Road.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.