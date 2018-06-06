Police identify second gun, relationships in Scottsdale killings

Local police officials say a .40 caliber Glock handgun was recovered in the Extended Stay American room rented by suspected murderer, Dwight Jones, in a spree that killed six people.

Scottsdale Police Department released additional limited details to media through a June 6 email. A press conference on the investigation was held two days prior.

The Glock has been ballistically linked to the Phoenix homicide victim as well as the three Scottsdale homicide victims, police officials say. A .22 caliber pistol was also used by Jones, police said earlier this week.

Additionally, police say that at this point in the investigation they believe Jones and Fountain Hills residents, Mary Simmons and Bryon Thomas, whom he is suspected of killing, had a social/recreational relationship.

Ms. Simmons and Jones met four to five years ago through tennis, police say, and would occasionally meet to play at local parks.

“The investigation into these crimes is far from complete,” the Scottsdale Police Department statement read. “Our investigators are continuing to systematically move through the investigative process. We will provide additional updates as they become available.”

Six murders that occurred in the areas of Scottsdale, Phoenix and Fountain Hills are believed to be connected, police officials announced on June 4, stemming from what appears to be a personal vendetta.

Since Thursday, May 31, six Valley residents have been shot and killed by suspect Dwight Lamon Jones, 56. Police officials say they believe Jones’s 2009-10 divorce proceedings are behind the brutal action.

Jones died in an Extended Stay hotel, 10660 N. 69th Place in Scottsdale. He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his room shortly after 8 a.m. on June 4.

