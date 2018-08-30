Police: Man arrested for Scottsdale Blair murder

A man has been arrested by the Scottsdale Police Departments for the Feb. 22 murder of 58-year-old Bryan Blair, police officials say.

Scottsdale Police Department arrested 49-year-old Daniel James Hinton on Aug. 29, without incident, for second degree murder, according to Scottsdale police officials.

On March 15, the police department issued a press release asking for help from the public regarding this case. Over the next few months, our investigators received anonymous tips that identified Hinton as the possible suspect.

Detectives used surveillance videos, witness testimony and technical evidence to place Hinton at the scene of the murder.

Police say on Feb. 22, at approximately 6:15 p.m. Blair was riding a bike north at about the 1200 block of north Scottsdale Road. As he rode north, a male subject was observed entering the roadway with a long metal object in his hand.

The suspect, now identified as Blair, struck the metal object in to the front spokes of Blair’s bike as he traveled past, police say. This caused the bike to instantly stop, throwing Blair over the bike and onto the street. The suspect then got into the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was occupied by a second subject and quickly fled the scene.

Mr. Blair was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries where he has remained for several weeks. On March 14 he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, according to police.

