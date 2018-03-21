Police: Man sought in Scottsdale burglary case

The Scottsdale Police Department is looking for this man. (submitted photo)

The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for a burglary that occurred within the city on Feb. 24, officials say.

On the morning of Feb. 24, a female resident had just returned home from a morning job and was in her master bathroom showering when a male subject entered her home, police say. Once inside, th subject stole property from the home including jewelry, electronics and the victim’s credit cards.

The suspect then exited the home without having contact with the victim, police noted. The suspect used the stolen credit cards at several locations throughout the Valley where police officials were able to obtain surveillance photos, they said.

He is described as a while male in his 20s, average build and height, with a brown beard and what appears to be a tattoo on his right hand, police said.

He was wearing jeans and blue sweatshirt with a white hooded sweater according to police.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org

