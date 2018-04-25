Police: portion of left ear bitten-off in Old Town Scottsdale robbery

The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying two suspects wanted for robbery and assault.
At 8:20 p.m. on April 23, the victim was waiting in line at an ATM near First Street and Brown Avenue in Old Town Scottsdale as a male and female appeared to be using the ATM ahead of him, a Scottsdale Police Department press release states.
The two seemed to finish their transaction and walked away from the ATM.
At that point the victim moved to the ATM to conduct his transaction. Unbeknownst to him, the couple had returned and without warning, the male began to attack the victim, police say.
Ultimately, both the victim and the suspect ended up on the ground as the fight continued. During that struggle the suspect bit a portion of the victim’s left ear off, the police report says.
As this was going on the female suspect was seen by witness attempting to manipulate the ATM. Eventually the victim let go of the suspect, at which point the male and female suspects left the area with a known amount of cash.
The couple was last seen heading south on Brown Avenue and west toward Scottsdale Road, police stated in the report.
The first suspect is described as an African-American male, mid 20s, 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a light-colored baseball hat, a white T-shirt, black and red striped shorts with white high-top basketball shoes.
The second suspect is described as a white female, early 20s, thin build, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, reddish-colored hair, wearing a maroon T-shirt with white script lettering on the front.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.
