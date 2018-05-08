Police report to stabbing in Scottsdale

Scottsdale police officials responded to a report of a stabbing in Scottsdale on May 8. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Scottsdale police responded to reports of a stabbing early on Tuesday, May 8, where one man was transported to a local hospital, officials say.

At 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday, May 8, Scottsdale Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call in the area of Indian School and Scottsdale roads.

Officers found one adult male with a stab wound to the upper body, police officials say.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police officials say, and a second adult male involved in this incident has been detained.

There are no outstanding threats to the community at this time, police said. The investigation is in the early stages, and no further details are available at this time.

