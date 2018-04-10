Police: Scottsdale plane crash kills 6 passengers

Six people have died due to a plane crash on the champions course at the TPC Scottsdale, police officials say.
At 8:45 p.m. April 9, the Scottsdale Police Department responded to the TPC Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road.
Arriving officers located the crash scene on the champions course, located just north of the Scottsdale Airport.
At this point in the investigation, police officials say they can confirm that the flight originated from the Scottsdale Airport, and crashed shortly after takeoff.
None of the six passengers aboard the aircraft survived, police say.
The passenger names are not being released at this time pending identification and notifications, a police press release stated.
The National Transportation Safety Board is on site and will be the investigating agency, police say.
