Police: Scottsdale stabbing altercation began with theft

The Scottsdale Police Department has released details surrounding a stabbing investigation in Scottsdale on Tuesday, May 8.
At 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday, May 8, Scottsdale Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call in the area of Indian School and Scottsdale roads.
Officers found one adult male with a stab wound to the upper body, police officials said.
The investigation has revealed that the subject who was transported to a local hospital with a stab wound is the suspect in an altercation that began in the bathroom at the Third Avenue parking garage, according to a police report.
The suspect stole the victims property and a fight ensued along Scottsdale Road, between Third Avenue and Indian School Road, as the victim the attempted to recover his property.
At one point the stolen items were dropped in the median of Scottsdale Road and the victim began to college his items when the suspect re-engaged, assaulting him again, police say.
The victim produced a knife and the suspect received superficial stab wounds to his shoulder. The suspect then chased the victim to Indian School Road where both parties were contacted by Scottsdale police officers, with both subjects being detained. The suspect was transported to HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center hospital for medical treatment.
Numerous interviews were completed and the multiple crime scenes were processed, police noted.
The suspect, identified as 41 year old Charles Lovin, was arrested and held in custody for attempted robbery, assault and disorderly conduct.
The victim found to be justified in using the knife for self-defense, police say.
