Police: Suspect sought in Scottsdale credit card theft

The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a credit card fraud and theft suspect.
At 3 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2017, a female suspect stole the victim’s wallet, containing her credit cards, from her purse while at Paradise Bakery at 14884 N. Pima Road, according to police officials.
Soon after, the same suspect went to Best Buy at 15449 N. Hayden Road and successfully used the victim’s stolen credit card to buy two computers valued at more than $6,000.
Video surveillance showed her walking to and from a white passenger vehicle. The same suspect later went to the Apple store at 15169 N. Scottsdale Road and attempted to purchase $6,000 in Apple products but the transaction was denied, officials said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic female, with black hair and blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black and red sweater and fashion dark blue jeans with rips in the pant legs.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit www.silentwitness.org.
