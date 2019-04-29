Police: Thomas dies following 2-vehicle collision on Scottsdale roads

(file photo)

Alcohol impairment was a factor in a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred on northbound Hayden Road near Chaparral Road early Sunday, April 28, Scottsdale Police Department officials say.



At 4:03 a.m. April 28, SPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Ben Hoster said the police department was investigating the car accident.



Both drivers were transported to area hospitals in serious condition, according to Sgt. Hoster.



Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was driving erratically at a high rate of speed northbound on Hayden Road approaching Chaparral Road, Sgt. Hoster said.

The victim vehicle was westbound on Chaparral crossing the Hayden Road intersection when the suspect vehicle ran the red light and struck the victim vehicle.



The victim driver, Ryan Ralph Thomas, 46, was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.



The driver of the suspect vehicle remains in the hospital in serious condition, Sgt. Hoster said.



Investigators believe alcohol impairment was a factor in this incident.

