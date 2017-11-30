Police: Vehicle, pedestrian collision kills man in Scottsdale

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale, on Nov. 29, police officials say.
At 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 29, the Scottsdale Police Department responded to a car vs. pedestrian collision at 72nd Place and Shea Boulevard, according to a police report. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Shea Boulevard struck a pedestrian and then continued-on without stopping.
The adult male pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he was declared deceased, police said. Witnesses describe the involved vehicle as a van or SUV.
Investigators believe that there is the possibility that the driver of the involved vehicle did not realize they struck a person, police said.
Anyone with information about this outstanding vehicle is asked the call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. The collision is under investigation and no further details are available at this time, police say.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.