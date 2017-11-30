Police: Vehicle, pedestrian collision kills man in Scottsdale

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale, on Nov. 29, police officials say.

At 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 29, the Scottsdale Police Department responded to a car vs. pedestrian collision at 72nd Place and Shea Boulevard, according to a police report. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Shea Boulevard struck a pedestrian and then continued-on without stopping.

The adult male pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he was declared deceased, police said. Witnesses describe the involved vehicle as a van or SUV.

Investigators believe that there is the possibility that the driver of the involved vehicle did not realize they struck a person, police said.

Anyone with information about this outstanding vehicle is asked the call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. The collision is under investigation and no further details are available at this time, police say.

