Poll shows large support for 2019 Scottsdale bond questions

The City of Scottsdale, for many, is the crown jewel of the Valley of the Sun but failing infrastructure has become a point of political strife in “The West’s Most Western Town.” (File photo)

A new poll among likely Scottsdale voters shows strong support for three bond measures on the November 2019 ballot that invest in public safety, senior services, families and parks that also make infrastructure repairs and improvements.

The bond measures — Questions 1, 2 and 3 — garnered substantial voter support, according to the survey from national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies. The company has substantial experience in Arizona and Scottsdale, according to a press release.

Per the poll, Scottsdale voters back Question 1 by an 83% to 14% margin. That bond measure modernizes and expands senior centers. It also builds new parks, expands recreation facilities and replaces aging buildings at a community center that provides essential services to children and families.

The bond measures have strong support across genders and age groups. Among men age 18-54, 92% support Question 1. More than 82% of all women voters in Scottsdale along 75% of men 55 and older also back the bond measure.

Question 2, which focuses on infrastructure repairs and improvements, has the support of 76% of Scottsdale voters surveyed with 33% oppose it.

Seventy five percent of women as well as men 55 and older in the poll support Question 2. The bond question has backing from 78% of men age 18-54.

Question 3 has the support of 78% of Scottsdale voters versus 20% opposed, according to the poll. Question 3 focuses on public safety including renovation and modernization of police and fire stations as well as replacing outdated 911 and emergency response systems.

Eighty two percent of women age 55 and older, 81% of men age 55 and older, 77% of women age 18-54 and 70% of men age 18-54 back Question 3, according to the survey.

“Scottsdale voters have not approved a major bond proposal since 2000. The poll shows Scottsdale residents know our community is overdue to make important investments in seniors, public safety, parks and neighborhoods,” Mike Norton and Paula Sturgeon, co-chairs of For the Best Scottsdale: Vote Yes on Questions One, Two and Three, said in a joint statement.

“The bonds will also make needed repairs to crumbling infrastructure and invest in Scottsdale’s high quality of life for future generations,”

The two noted Scottsdale’s secondary property tax will continue to decline even if all three measures pass. That is because financing of a $361 million package voters approved in 2000 can be retired and because of the increased property valuations over the past two decades.

The poll results mirror the deep and diverse support for the bond measures, a release states.

The Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association backs the bonds and has already donated $10,000 to the For The Best Scottsdale bond campaign. The 818-member Scottsdale Area of Chamber of Commerce has also endorsed Questions 1, 2 and 3.

Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane and the entire Scottsdale City Council also support the bond package. The measures fund 58 projects totaling $319 million.

“While I didn’t commission or was involved in the poll, I am hearing considerable support during my conversations with residents,” Sonnie Kirtley, a long-time community leader and senior, said in a prepared statement.

The survey also shows 70% of Scottsdale voters believe the city is headed in the right direction compared to 22% who think Scottsdale is on the wrong track.

Scottsdale voters also conveyed notable levels of trust in Mr. Lane and the Scottsdale City Council.

Sixty five percent of respondents in the poll trust the mayor and council to make decisions in the best interests of Scottsdale. Twenty eight percent in the poll said they don’t trust the mayor and council.

Public Opinion Strategies conducted the survey of 300 likely Scottsdale voters on May 11, 13 and 14. The poll included 125 cell phone respondents.

