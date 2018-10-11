Popular public art piece takes short trip to new location

The LOVE sculpture is scheduled to be moved Friday morning, Oct. 12, closer to the Civic Center Library in Scottsdale.

The move – 130 feet to the east of its current location – became necessary due to concrete deterioration found during ongoing inspection work on the Drinkwater Bridge and underpass, according to a release.

The underpass and the pedestrian overpass in the middle of the Scottsdale Civic Center Mall are closed to all activity.

The Drinkwater Bridge was built in the mid-1980s, creating the Scottsdale Civic Center Mall area that now includes the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale City Hall and Scottsdale Civic Center Library.

The structure itself supports open space, public artworks and fountains that were installed as part of the bridge project.

In early 2014, the city located several areas of the bridge structure that were failing due to water intrusion through the deck, city officials stated in the release.

On June 12, the City Council authorized funding for repair work and hired Haydon Building Corp. to determine the extent of the immediate repairs necessary.

During Haydon’s investigation, large areas of loose concrete were discovered along the west side retaining wall, in addition to deterioration of the concrete columns within the center of the structure.

The two columns were deemed too unstable for any further investigation and an emergency closure began July 26, prohibiting all vehicle access through the underpass and all pedestrian access over the top of the structure.

“Because of the popularity of the LOVE sculpture, Scottsdale Public Art has been working since that time to find a new location for the artwork,” the release stated.

Another public art installation, Sun Lanterns by Eli Richard, was previously moved from the closed area of the Civic Center Mall.

The Sun Lanterns will be placed in the Old Town Scottsdale gallery district Oct. 25-Dec. 31 as part of Scottsdale Public Art’s Local Light initiative in conjunction with Canal Convergence, Scottsdale Contemporary Month and Scottsdazzle.

