Prestige Cleaners names new executive leadership

A Scottsdale original, Prestige Cleaners, has elevated longtime team member Denise Testori to the CEO position in April.



Previous CEO and son of Prestige’s founder, Donn C. Frye, will take a seat as chairman of the board and step away from day to day operations, according to a press release.



In 2019, Prestige is poised to expand their delivery routes and business, which puts Ms. Testori at the helm of a company that has both great tradition and a promising future, the press release stated.



Her move up from president to CEO is effective immediately, as is Mr. Frye’s move to board chairman.



Mr. Frye, whose father founded Prestige cleaners in 1964, says that the company is in great hands with Ms. Testori.



“This role is a natural fit for her and Prestige is very fortunate to have her. She has helped grow this company in leaps and bounds and I know we’ll continue to see that kind of performance with her in CEO position,” Mr. Frye said in a prepared statement.



The original Prestige Cleaners opened on Camelback and Scottsdale roads adjacent to Scottsdale Fashion Square with four employees. Prestige now has over 60 employees including Ms. Testori, who has worked there since 1985.



Ms. Testori is excited to lead the company in her new role and sees good things coming for Prestige Cleaners, the press release stated.



“I am very blessed to have this opportunity. Prestige has been such a big part of my life for the last 34 years because of their commitment to their employees, their customers and their community,” said Ms. Testori in a prepared statement.



“We are constantly innovating to stay on the cutting edge of dry cleaning service, whether it’s through our smartphone app, text message service or even expanded delivery and pickup options, which are all free for our customers to use. We see the competitors imitating us, not the other way around.”



As Ms. Testori assumes the CEO position, Mr. Frye plans to spend more time with community engagement, which has been a big part of the Prestige Cleaners legacy.



Over the years Mr. Frye and his father have played major roles with the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis International (McCormick Ranch Kiwanis Club), Scottsdale Foundation for the Handicapped, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley YMCA, Scottsdale Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities and Boys & Girls Club of Scottsdale Board of Directors and the Scottsdale Charros, the press release stated.

