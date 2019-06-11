Public art approved at SkySong, followed by the installation of a new sculpture

A new sculpture by artist Mark Carroll will be installed at the Element Scottsdale at SkySong hotel. The sculpture is titled “BALANCED, JOURNEY.” (Submitted photo)

Public art will soon be installed on the SkySong campus in south Scottsdale.

On May 21, Scottsdale City Council approved a city services contract for the management of the construction of three structural foundations at SkySong for a public art installation.

Over the past year, Scottsdale Arts and Capital Project Management have worked with SkySong to develop a significant public art component that will be constructed adjacent to a new building under construction at the intersection of Scottsdale Road and SkySong Boulevard.

SkySong — officially titled SkySong Center — The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center — is a 1.2-million-square-foot, mixed-use project including Class A commercial office space, retail, restaurant and hotel components on the southeast corner of McDowell and Scottsdale roads.

The approved contract allows CPM to engage SkySong Office 5 LLC to manage the construction of three foundations required to support the art piece, according to a city staff report.

SkySong Plaza 5 will utilize their on-site forces to complete this work on behalf of the city while they are constructing the adjacent office building.

Funding for this project is available in the SkySong — ASU Scottsdale Center for Innovation – Art Component project.

On Monday, June 10, the new Element Scottsdale at SkySong hotel announced the debut of a Mark Carroll sculpture, slated to open later in the month.

The sculpture is titled “BALANCED, JOURNEY.”

The addition of Mr. Carroll’s sculpture is part of an extensive overall art program at SkySong, housing the iconic shade structure and several public art exhibits, including new public art to be installed upon the completion of the new SkySong 5 building, a press release stated.

Mr. Carroll’s sculpture will welcome guests as they arrive at the hotel’s garden entrance. It is forged in grade 304 stainless steel and stands over 8-feet tall.

The concept for the sculpture was a free-flowing and airy piece of art that brings a feeling of balance, freedom and movement, the staff report stated.

