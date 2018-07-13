Public invited to learn about Scottsdale Bike Station Study

The city of Scottsdale received funding from the Maricopa Association of Governments to conduct a Bicycle Station Study to evaluate and recommend locations and amenities for bicycle parking options south of Indian Bend Road.

The public is invited to come learn more about the study and provide comments about recommended station locations and design, including the amenities they would like to have at each of the stations, such as bike racks, map panels, shade, drinking fountains, trash receptacles, bike repair equipment and lighting, according to a press release.

The Transportation Department is hosting two public open houses at Civic Center Library – Copper Room, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.:

Wednesday, July 25: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 28: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Each of the open houses will begin with a brief presentation, and then attendees can visit stations with more information about amenity options, possible design features, site considerations, recommended sites and the study’s funding and schedule. A brief survey will be available for attendees to provide input on possible locations and desired amenities.

“Depending on where you live and what type of cyclist you are, your needs will vary,” =Senior Transportation Planner Susan Conklu said in a prepared statement. “We hope to get comments from a wide range of riders, such as commuters, leisure riders, those without cars, riders with small children or pets, distance riders, etc.”

The study is for concept design only and does not include planning or construction. For more information, contact Susan Conklu at 480-312-2308 or SConklu@ScottsdaleAZ.gov.

