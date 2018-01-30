Public invited to PVSchools’ annual PVSTEAM Celebration

The Paradise Valley Unified School District will host its annual PVSTEAM Celebration 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Paradise Valley High School, 3950 E. Bell Road.
The PVSchools STEAM Celebration connects what students are taught in the classroom and ties it into real-world experiences with live demonstrations and performances for all to enjoy, according to a press release.
At the event, there will be demonstrations such as robotics, ceramics, beam deflection, art displays, elementary STEM displays, musical and dance performances, a fashion show for children and dogs and more.
The following community organizations will have booths at the event: The Arizona Humane Society, Backbone Communications, The Challenger Space Center, Mayo Clinic, Mensa and Paradise Valley Community College.
The Paradise Valley High School Chorus students will sell food as a fundraiser. The community is encouraged to attend this free event to see what’s happening in classrooms, the press release stated.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.