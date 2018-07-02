Public is invited to CIVANA Carefree’s aerial light show for July 4th

Come see an aerial light show at 8:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on July 4 plus have a special Cafe Meto dinner at the event hosted by CIVANA Carefree.

Greater Scottsdale’s first wellness resort along with the town of Carefree is hosting the “evolution of fireworks” display with an aerial light show of 30 custom designed LED-lit drones for Carefree and Cave Creek residents, according to a press release.

The drone will be at CIVANA Carefree (the former Carefree Resort and Conference Center) by the tennis courts. Parking is available by the ballroom, the release said, noting that the resort has dining options for those who view the show from choice seats.

“We are excited to co-host this program with CIVANA Carefree so we could provide residents of the cities of Carefree and Cave Creek an earth-friendly ‘fireworks’ as part of their July 4th tradition,” said Town of Carefree Mayor Les Petersen of the aerial light show in a prepared statement.

CIVANA Carefree has commissioned a technology company to present two aerial light shows to celebrate Independence Day as a drought-friendly alternative to the traditional fireworks display, noted the release, describing the display that will light up the night sky 300 feet above the ground and can be viewed 2,000 feet away.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.