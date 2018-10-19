Public joins city, state officials in celebrating Scottsdale Water Campus anniversary

The Scottsdale Water Campus marked 20 years of operation at a daylong celebration Wednesday, Oct. 17.

The campus is the “the first potable water reuse facility in Arizona and one of the most advanced water recycling plants in the world,” according to a release.

Kicking off the anniversary event, Scottsdale Mayor W.J. “Jim” Lane stated that the facility has enabled Scottsdale to recharge more than 65 billion gallons of water into area aquifers, safeguarding the city’s long-term water supply while also ensuring the water quality of local aquifers.

Global engineering firm Black & Veatch designed the Water Campus and key members of that design team, including current president of Black & Veatch’s global water business, Cindy Wallace-Lage, attended the celebration.

“Scottsdale made a very bold statement 30-plus years ago to say: ‘To be sustainable in the desert, we have to do something different. To be a thriving community, to have economic growth, we have to have security of water,”’ Ms. Wallace-Lage stated. “And to see what was done here has really been a fantastic example of leading the way.”

She added that the facility laid the groundwork for future global water reuse projects.

The Advanced Water Treatment plant at the Water Campus was the first facility of its type to combine “so many advanced technologies and to emphasize the importance of public education about water reuse,” the release stated.

The Scottsdale Water Campus, located north of the Loop 101 off Pima Road, is a 145-acre facility combining all aspects of a full-service water utility, according to the release.

“The site includes a 70 million gallon per day drinking water treatment plant that treats Colorado River water from the Central Arizona Project, a state-of-the-art water quality laboratory, a water reclamation plant, the world’s largest Vadose Zone groundwater-recharge well field and the world-renowned Advanced Water Treatment Plant,” the release stated.

The Advanced Water Treatment Plant that has been named by the WateReuse Research Foundation and the Australian Water Recycling Centre of Excellence as one of the world’s most innovative water purification projects converts raw sewage from Scottsdale homes and businesses “to ultrapure water in less than 12 hours,” the release stated.

“The purified water, which is comparable in quality to bottled water, is then used to recharge Scottsdale’s drinking water aquifer and provide high-quality water to Scottsdale golf courses and sports fields.”

