PVSchools Governing Board elects new president

The Paradise Valley Unified School District Governing Board elected Nancy Case as its new president during a Jan. 11 meeting.

This is the second time Ms. Case will serve as president of the PVSchools Governing Board, according to a press release. Ms. Case was first elected to the Governing Board in 2005 and is currently serving her fourth term.

Ms. Case previously served as Governing Board president in 2011.

Reorganization of the Governing Board occurs once a year at the first meeting in January, the press release stated.

